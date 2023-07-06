CM pacifies MLAs amid speculations of ghar vapasi

MUMBAI Amid rumours that he could resign following the induction of Ajit Pawar and his MLAs in the alliance government, chief minister Eknath Shinde told his MLAs that he had been assured by the BJP that he would be the chief minister till 2024.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde who cut short his visit to Nagpur and skipped President Droupadi Murmu’s functions there and Gadchiroli on Wednesday, spent the better part of the day at his official residence holding parleys with his party colleagues.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs have been expressing unhappiness over the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joining the government. After Ajit and eight others from the faction joined the alliance government Shinde’s colleagues have expressed apprehension about their ministerial berths getting reduced. Besides, they were also wary of Pawar getting the finance portfolio again. When they rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, one of the reasons cited by them of pulling down the MVA government was Ajit holding back funds for their constituencies.

Shinde has reportedly assured them that Ajit would desist from doing so, adding that as he was the chief minister, he would ensure that their demands were met, said sources. The chief minister also told his MLAs that they must see NCP’s entry into the government as political adjustment and concentrate on building the party as well as winning the next elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another source said, “Ministers like Abdul Sattar, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Shirsat and even independent MLA Bachcha Kadu, who was a minister earlier and has been waiting or long now, are literally up in arms and the most vocal.”

Speaking to HT, Shiv Sena MLA and chief whip Bharat Gogawale said: “Politics is all about uncertainities. Anything can happen in politics, and we can’t close our eyes to political realities. We expect the cabinet to expand further, and out of 14 MLAs at least seven to eight are likely to be accommodated.”

Ruling out any consideration of a return to the UBT camp, Gogawale said: “We are getting adequate funds for development works in our constituencies and are being treated with respect. Our CM is meeting us regularly. So why will anyone go back to UBT camp? These were also some reasons that provoked them to move away from the Thackeray camp. They were also miffed with the presence of alliance with rivals Congress and NCP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde referenced complains by several bureaucrats’ that his party men were busy seeking personal favours and warned them saying that they should pay more attention to their constituencies instead. He also pulled up excise minister Shambhuraj Desai who had earlier said if Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called them to return, they would respond. He reiterated that they had separated from Shiv Sena (UBT) and there was no question of going back.

“They will not be spared and land up straight in jail. What will they gain now by returning to Uddhav Thackeray? There are some who are big Balasaheb loyalists and could think of returning but it will be at a huge cost for them,” Shinde is believed to have told his supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said: “Anyone within the ruling factions becoming upset over the new alliance will not be good for the government in the long run. We hope the CM and DCM (Devendra Fadnavis) will resolve the matter.”

Another Shinde aide said that the chief minister had dismissed the possibility of Lok Sabha elections in December this year. “The Ram Mandir is expected to be inaugurated on January 24, 2024, which cannot happen during the code of conduct. The election is likely only in March next year. The state elections could be clubbed with it,” he said.