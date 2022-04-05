Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to be increased tomorrow | Details here

Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) will be increased in Mumbai from Tuesday midnight.

CNG price will be hiked by ₹7 and will be available at ₹67 per kg, while PNG prices will be increased by ₹5 and will be available at ₹41/SCM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PNG is used for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial consumption.

The price of CNG has been increased in New Delhi by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹64.11 per kg on Tuesday.

The rise in CNG prices is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers such as Uber and Ola. "In view of the hike in the CNG price, we are not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget," a cab driver in New Delhi told news agency ANI after the price hike by the IGL, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi-NCR.

India also saw the 13th hike in fuel prices in the last 15 days on Tuesday. Petrol and diesel prices were by 80 paise a litre each as the government continues to underline that the Ukraine war is one of the factors behind the spike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The increase in prices has also created a political flutter as the opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices. The Congress is holding a nationwide protest campaign 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against the price rise under which it is organising rallies and marches across the country till April 7.