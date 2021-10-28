Mumbai colleges hold camps to vaccinate students as offline learning resumes

Colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai are organising student vaccination drives aiming to get most students vaccinated against Covid 19 before offline physical classes start in full swing.

The Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU) on Thursday organised a day long vaccination camp and invited students to take advantage of the session. “HSNC University is organising this drive along with a charitable trust and we welcome any and everyone to come and get vaccinated,” said Hemlata Bagla, vice chancellor of the university.

In the second week of October, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced reopening of college campuses across the state, starting October 20. A related government resolution (GR) issued on October 13 stated that colleges must set up vaccination camps for students because only fully vaccinated staff and students were allowed to attend physical classes.

Some lead colleges have also decided to conduct vaccination drives for students of colleges under their particular cluster. “We have eleven colleges under our cluster and ours is the lead college, so we will conduct a two-day drive for students from all colleges under our cluster on October 29 and 30. Colleges are reaching out to as many students as possible and encouraging them to get vaccinated,” said Neha Jagtani, principal (in-charge), R D National College.

A similar two-day drive is being conducted at Mithibai College in Vile Parle and many neighbouring colleges have been asked to inform their respective students about the same. “Since Mithibai is already organising the drive, we have informed our students about it and are encouraging as many as possible to get vaccinated,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle.