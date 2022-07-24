Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones

Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said.

The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. Police had launched the probe after a man was robbed of his mobile phone in suburban Mankhurd a few days back, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A person was nabbed while probing this case. He led the police to the man who had purchased the stolen mobile phone. Police recovered 32 mobile phones, including 21 iPhones, from his possession. On the information given by him, another 46 mobile phones including four iPhones recovered and six other accused were arrested," he said.

All the seven accused were booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.