Special court refuses medical bail to Avinash Bhosale

MUMBAI: A special court hearing the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) loan fraud case has refused to grant bail to Avinash Bhosle on medical grounds, observing that the high-profile Pune businessman had stayed in hospital for the most of his custody period.



Bhosle, booked for money-laundering along with DHFL promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan and Rana Kapoor of Yes Bank, had sought bail on various grounds, one of them being medical.

While seeking bail on medical grounds, Bhosle had contended that he was a senior citizen and had been suffering from severe epigastric issues, anal fissure, heart ailments, chest pain, deviated nasal septum, giddiness, bleeding rectum, osteoarthritis and Baker’s cyst in the knees. He was recently moved to St George Hospital urgently because of an emergency.

Refusing to grant bail on medical grounds the special judge M G Deshpande observed that after Bhosle’s arrest, he had been in jail for a very brief period and in St George Hospital for most of the time. “All his medical papers clearly indicate that the St George doctors treating the applicant have not communicated or opined about any life-threatening sickness/illness to the applicant,” he stated.

The court added that many accused persons fell ill in Arthur Road Jail but had to apply to the court for hospitalisation. “Yet, in spite of many directions given by the court, they could not get proper medical aid in time,” stated Judge Deshpande, adding that it was only when the court directed “with specific compliance” were the other ill prisoners taken to hospital. However, in Bhosle’s case, “exceptional punctuality” had been shown by the jail superintendent, he noted.

“Whenever the applicant complained of any medical issue, the Jail Superintendent and Medical Officer never wasted a minute and immediately admitted him in Sir JJ Hospital / St George Hospital in a Special Room under the Special Team of Doctors and thereafter, simply forwarded the reports to the Court regarding his admission,” the court observed, noting the conduct of the prison authorities.

No Interim bail to Arif Bhaijan on medical grounds

The special NIA court refused to grant interim bail to Arif Shaikh, a close relative of Chhota Shakeel, on medical grounds, observing that he had failed to demonstrate that he was not being given adequate treatment currently. On perusal of the medical papers, the court noted that Shaikh was being treated for fluctuating sugar levels, for which he could not be granted bail. All the facilities were being provided to him at JJ Hospital, the court noted, while refusing to grant him interim bail.



Dheeraj Wadhawan seeks extension in hospital stay

DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has sought an extension of his stay at Lilavati Hospital on the grounds that he has been operated upon for heart-related complications. The special court has asked the CBI to submit its response to his plea.

Wadhawan was denied interim bail for undergoing angiography / angioplasty. However, the court last week allowed him to get operated on in the private hospital on condition that he did not stay in hospital for more than eight days. Wadhawan, who underwent the surgery last week, has now asked the court for more time, claiming that he needs to be kept under observation for a few more days.