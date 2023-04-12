Worli jogger accident: Sessions court rejects Sumer Merchant’s bail plea

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 23-year-old Sumer Merchant, arrested for running over a jogger at Worli sea face on March 19, primarily in view of the ongoing investigation in the case.

Mumbai, India - March 20, 2023: Accused Sumer Dharmesh Merchant (23) (Black T-shirt) produced before the Bhoiwada Court by Mumbai police, in the accident case that hit 58-year-old Rajalakshmi Vijay, CEO of a tech firm by his speeding car while jogging along Worli sea face early on Sunday, killing her on the spot, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Merchant had moved the bail plea before the sessions court a day after it was rejected by a metropolitan magistrate court in Dadar.

The magistrate court had observed that the “alcohol examination certificate produced on March 24, 2023, shows 0.137 mgs ethyl alcohol was found in the blood sample of the applicant accused. Therefore, there appears no substance in the submissions of defence that his breath analysis was found negative.”

“Though the accused has blamed the sharp turn on the road, however, from records and photographs filed, there appears to be no such blind spot. On the contrary, considering the contentions of both sides and the time of the incident, the contention of prosecution about knowledge appears reasonable,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Merchant’s speeding car hit the 58-year-old jogger, Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan, on March 18 at Worli Sea Face. The impact was so severe that Rajalakshmi was flung several feet away and was killed on the spot. The accused was on his way to drop his friends at Shivaji Park after partying with them the whole night.