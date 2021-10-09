Mumbai police crime branch issues notice to Param Bir Singh in extortion case

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered against him on the basis of a complaint by a city hotelier and civic contractor. The notice has asked Singh to appear before the investigating officer concerned for the enquiry on October 12.

A copy of the notice, issued by unit-11 of the crime branch, has also been pasted on the door of Singh's official residence at Nilima Building in Walkeshwar.

A team of police officials has also gone to Chandigarh to serve the notice at his native place, said a crime branch officer.

The case concerns a complaint lodged by private contractor Bimal Agarwal who had alleged that Singh along with dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin had threatened him and extorted (hafta) monthly payments from January 2020 till March 2021 for “letting him run his hotels in Goregaon and Andheri without any police hassles.” The case was originally registered by the Goregaon police but was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

In order to meet their extortion demand, Agarwal claimed that he had paid a sum of 9 lakh in cash along with giving them two Samsung Fold-2 mobile phones worth ₹2,12,000 to the accused. The contractor had further alleged that the accused had extorted money from other hotel owners and bookies in Mumbai.

Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer and has been slapped with five FIRs in Mumbai and Thane. He is also facing two open inquiries by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) with regards to allegations of corruption made against him by two serving police inspectors.

Singh's mobile phone is switched off, prompting the investigating agencies to suspect that the senior cop might have fled abroad.

On March 18, 2021, Maharashtra government shunted out Singh as Mumbai police commissioner following Ambani security scare and Hiran murder case and transferred him to home guards.

