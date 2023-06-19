Doctor held for molesting woman while check-up; hunt on for hospital owner

Mumbai: A doctor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a woman patient in Adarsh Hospital near Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused – identified as Shoaib, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh – was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hospital owner has also been booked for not registering Shoaib’s medical degree, and a manhunt has been launched to find him.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman along with her husband went to the hospital for a check-up, a police officer said, adding, “Shoaib took the victim into the OPD room and allegedly started touching the patient inappropriately. The victim screamed for help.”

The victim’s husband, who was waiting outside, immediately went inside after hearing his wife scream and saw the accused was molesting the woman, added the officer. The couple then approached the Shivaji Nagar police station and filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, a police team also went to the hospital and investigated the crime scene. According to the police, they found that the accused did not show any medical degree, and his details were not registered with the MMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctor was booked for molestation and the hospital owner was booked for not registering the accused’s medical degree. “The doctor has been arrested and the police are searching for the owner,” deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6 said. “We are further inquiring about Shoaib’s medical degree.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON