Mumbai: ED grills Avinash Bhosale’s son for 6 hours in Pune land grab case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Amit Bhosale, son of Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale, for six hours in connection with the money laundering case linked to a Pune land grabbing case.

The father-son duo was summoned by ED to remain present at its Mumbai office on Thursday and Friday. While Bhosale didn’t turn up at the ED office, Amit visited the agency’s office on Friday afternoon. After nearly six hours of questioning he was allowed to leave the ED office. His statement was recorded pertaining to various suspicious transactions and dealings linked to a Pune land. He has been summoned again on Saturday. His father likely to join the investigation by Monday, ED sources said.

Sources added that Bhosale and his son are accused of allegedly developing a commercial building on the said land which was meant for bureaucrats and a cheating case was registered against Bhosale in Pune. Based on this case, ED registered a money laundering case and initiated investigation against Bhosale, who is known to have associations with many political heavyweights in the state.

Last month, ED had seized assets worth ₹40.34 crore belonging to Bhosale and his family for alleged violations of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), 1999.