State engineering college students and faculty to gain access to IIT-B’s research opportunities

Mumbai Students and faculty members from state government-aided engineering colleges can now avail exceptional research and learning opportunities at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Faculty members from government and aided engineering institutes will have access to professional training, workshops, and advanced laboratories at IIT Bombay. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and IITB, students from 15 government-aided institutes affiliated with the DTE will be granted access to IIT Bombay’s state-of-the-art labs and libraries.

Moreover, they will have the chance to engage in research work and internships at the esteemed institute, opening doors to invaluable practical experience and skill development.

“This collaboration aims to leverage the cutting-edge Research and Development (R and D) facilities at IIT Bombay. By tapping into the expertise of IIT Bombay’s distinguished professors, the government and aided engineering institutes across the state will enhance the quality of their educational activities for a brighter future for students,” said minister of higher and technical education, Chandrakant Patil.

The MoU also extends support to teachers. “Faculty members from government and aided engineering institutes will have access to professional training, workshops, and advanced laboratories at IIT Bombay, said director of DTE, Vinod Mohitkar. “This opportunity will aid in their professional development and boost their teaching capabilities, ultimately benefiting the overall technical education sector in the state.”

Professor Milind Atrey, who signed the MoU as dean of R&D at IITB, said, “Few months ago, in a joint meeting with the governor of the state, we started discussing the collaboration, and started brainstorming. After various rounds of discussion, we signed the MoU, which builds an ecosystem of good-quality engineering education and research.”

