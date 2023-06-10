Food delivery agent arrested after attempting to rob two ATMs

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old food delivery executive was arrested on Friday after two unsuccessful attempts at ATM robberies on Thursday. He was caught on CCTVs at kiosks with a flashy blue and green helmet he wore to mask his identity. However, it is the same helmet that would lead cops to him.

The accused has been identified as Rahulali Rafikul Islam, 22, a resident of Jogeshwari. According to the police officials, the attempted robbery was reported by the bank officials at their ATMs early Thursday morning. After examining the footage from the ATM kiosks, the police noticed that the accused had donned a blue-green helmet to hide his face.

“We used our on-ground intelligence to track the person after his exit from the ATM kiosks, located a little more than a kilometre from each other. We could track him down to Oshiwara where we found the bike used by the accused. When he came back to take the bike after some time, we also spotted the same helmet that we noticed in the CCTV footage,” said an official from Amboli police.

The man works as a food delivery agent, said the police, and harbours the dreams of becoming rich quickly for which he chose to break open an ATM and steal the money in it.

“This was his first attempt and it failed because perhaps he either did not have the right tools or didn’t know exactly what to do with them,” said the officer.

The accused was caught within 15 hours of the attempted theft early morning on Friday. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody.