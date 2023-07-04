FYJC: Second merit list brings no cheer for students scoring 80-85%

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The second merit list for FYJC admissions in Mumbai shows a slight dip in cut-off percentages compared to the first list, but still above 85%.

Mumbai: The second merit list for the first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions, announced on Monday, showed a slight dip in the cut-off percentages compared to the first merit list. Most colleges have set their cut-off above the 85% mark, while in the first list, the margin hovered around 90-92%.

The dip is not acute enough to cheer up those students who scored 80-85% in their class 10 examination and were hoping to secure admissions into prestigious institutions through the second merit list.

Colleges such as St. Xavier’s has set a cut-off of 94% for arts, 88% for commerce and 89% for science, while KC, HR, Jai Hind and Ruia colleges closed above 90% for all the courses.

This merit list reveals a dominance of students, who scored between 85-95%. The second admission list received a total of 1,61,720 applications. Out of these, 75,896 students have been allotted a seat in the second list, while 18,323 students have been allotted their first-preferred college.

Those students who have been allocated their first-choice college, are expected to complete the admission process within the specified period, failing which, they may be excluded from the subsequent rounds. If a student has been allotted the first-choice college, admission must be confirmed online between July 3 and July 5.

Students who have been allotted junior colleges of their subsequent preferences (between 2 and 10), must confirm their online admission within the given timeline. Otherwise, they should follow the instructions for the next admission round displayed on the admission website.

