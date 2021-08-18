Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai gets first public electric vehicle charging station, minister hails move to save environment
mumbai news

Mumbai gets first public electric vehicle charging station, minister hails move to save environment

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to promote the usage of electric vehicles, in a move to protect the environment.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said that it is an attempt to promote the usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment. (Photo via @AUThackeray on Twitter)

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated the first electric vehicle charging point at a public parking lot in Mumbai.

"It is an attempt to promote usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment," Thackeray said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that this is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra electric vehicle-friendly.

"Inaugurated an EV-enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly," he tweeted.

Thackeray, in another tweet, wrote: "We had announced our state's EV policy about a month ago. It is heartening to witness such efforts from all fronts. This is one of the many steps we as govt take for the greater good of our earth."

"I want to wholeheartedly thank Ashutosh Enterprises, MLA Sada Sarvankar Ji, local Corporators & Asst Commissioner G/North Kiran Dighavkar ji for furthering our efforts towards the EV revolution in the state," he said.

