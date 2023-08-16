State government to start four dedicated awards for industrialists

Mumbai: The state government, after facing criticism on the Industrial front for not being Industry friendly, has decided to start dedicated awards for Industrialists and declared the Udyog Ratna award to the noted industrialist Ratan Tata, and Udyog Mitra award to Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India.

The state government on Monday issued an order regarding the announcement of four awards for the Industrialist. “The state government has decided to start the awards for the industry sector on the lines of Maharashtra Bhushan from 2023. The highest Udyog Ratna award will comprise a prize amount of ₹25 lakh, a trophy, and a citation. Udyog Mitra award will comprise of a prize amount of ₹15 lakhs, trophy, and citation.” said the order.

It is said that every year one male and one female entrepreneur will be awarded as the best entrepreneur with a prize amount of ₹5 lakh, a trophy, and a citation.

Maharashtra Bhushan is the highest award given by the state government, and now the state government will felicitate industrialists on the same lines.

The best female entrepreneur award has been declared to Gauri Kirloskar, managing director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. The best Marathi entrepreneur award has been declared to Vilas Shinde, CMD, Sahyadri Farms.