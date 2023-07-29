Govt proposes revocation of action against unauthorised schools

Mumbai: The state government has proposed revoking penal action against schools that have been deemed unauthorised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The proposal also seeks to grant approvals to these schools, subject to certain terms and conditions under the Self-Financing Act.

Earlier, the BMC had declared 269 schools as unauthorised, leading the education commissioner to issue instructions for their closure by the end of April. However, member of legislative council Kapil Patil has proposed an intriguing solution, demanding official recognition for these schools.

He emphasised the need to provide buildings to educational institutions at a nominal property tax and called for various benefits for students in private aided and unaided primary schools. A recent meeting between the representation of unaided schools and school education minister Deepak Kesarkar discussed the regularisation of these schools.

Shabana Khan, a member of the School Management Federation, an umbrella organisation representing unrecognised schools, expressed her support for the government’s move, stating, “We are welcoming this decision and thanking all the political parties who supported us in this fight.” According to the demands, schools established after 2013 will need to provide all necessary documents, while those established before 2013 will benefit under the Self-Financing Act. Khan further added, “The state government also assures to provide 27 products that are given to the BMC school students and assures to give concessions in the property taxes.”

On the other hand, education activist Nitin Dalavi welcomed the state government’s decision but raised concerns about the potential adverse impact of shifting students from one school to another. He remarked, “This is a very difficult process that may affect the education of the students.” However, Dalavi also pointed out that failing to collect penalties from the schools may result in significant revenue losses for the government.

Meanwhile, Sushil Shejule, an activist and head of the Marathi school management association, expressed disapproval of the government’s move, stating, “This is not good for the educational environment of the state. Any organisation can start a school and then the government will regularise the school without penalising them.”

