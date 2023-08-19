Govt scraps 45-year-old defunct casino Act

Mumbai: Casinos will not be allowed to operate in the state, the government has unequivocally clarified its stand on Friday by deciding to scrap the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Tax) Act 1976, which was never implemented.

The act that came into existence in 1976 was not implemented owing to the absence of rules pertaining to operations and modalities. Though the governor had approved it, no notification had been issued since then.

An official of the home department said that operators interested in opening casinos in Mumbai had moved courts citing the provisions in the Act. The cabinet’s decision to scrap the Act leaves no room for any further litigation and ends the government’s ambiguity in this matter.

“The permission to operate casinos had come for discussion time and again and the government would drag its feet fearing a backlash,” the official said.

“There are at least four such proposals pending with the tourism department by various operators citing the provisions in the Act. By deciding to scrap the Act, the Eknath Shinde government has clarified its stand,” said the official.

“The Act had specified the definition, the restrictions, penalty, age of entry at casinos, but further details were not framed through the rules. The objections and criticism to the decision may have delayed the compliance that needed to be followed,” said the official.

“In a public interest litigation, the Bombay high court in 2015 had directed the state government to clarify its stand on whether the state wants to implement the law,” added the official.

“The home department held multi-department deliberation as per the HC order and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation had asked for casinos to be allowed to operate as they felt it could boost tourism and be a source of income,” said the official.

When the proposal was referred to Devendra Fadnavis, the then chief minister, it was struck down. The tourism and culture department then moved a proposal to constitute a group to study whether casinos should be allowed.

The proposal was moved after Narhari Zirwal, deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, held a meeting in July 2021 and batted for the casinos. In February 2023, the state government decided to not allow casinos in the state.

Another official said that Manoj Chavan, the chief of labour wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, had written a letter to chief minister Eknath Shinde last month demanding that casinos be allowed to operate in the state.

During the recent monsoon session, Fadnavis, deputy chief minister and home minister, had said that the government would not allow the casinos at any cost.

“State government is against any such activities and no permission would be given to casinos. The bill will be brought to scrap the existing Act,” Fadnavis had said in the last week of July.

The state government had announced plans to scrap the eight-page Act, but it was not tabled in the session that ended on August 4, 2023.

