Mumbai grapples with heavy rainfall, flooded roads; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for weekend

Mumbai experienced heavy showers on Friday morning, with the rain expected to persist throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The latest nowcast issued by the weather body at 8 am said that intense spells of rain are expected at isolated places in Mumbai district over the next 3-4 hours. Visuals from P D'Mello Road shows heavy rainfall, with vehicles moving through the rain.(ANI)

The IMD's forecast for the day indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated spots continuing until July 15. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Saturday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Mumbai.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows heavy rainfall on P D'Mello Road, with vehicles navigating through the downpour. Another video captured waterlogged roads at APMC Market and Turbhe Mafco Market in Navi Mumbai, following overnight incessant rainfall that has inundated several areas.

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced that the Andheri subway has been shut to vehicular traffic on Friday because of waterlogging.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the regional meteorological centre in Mumbai stated on X (formerly Twitter), “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

The recorded 24-hour rainfall figures from BMC automatic weather stations are as follows: Mumbai city recorded 93 mm of rain, the Eastern suburbs saw 66 mm, and the Western suburbs received 79 mm.

The city has been dealing with major waterlogging and traffic issues following heavy rainfall recently.

Rainfall in other districts

In its latest prediction, the regional meteorological centre issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai and Palghar regions on Friday and an orange alert for the Thane and Raigad regions.

The weather department predicts heavy rainfall continuing over the weekend in these districts and several others, including Mumbai.

The regional meteorological centre predicts very heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts from Saturday until July 15. Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on July 12. Moderate to heavy rain was also anticipated in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal on July 12.