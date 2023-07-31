Panel formed to create job opportunities for cured leprosy patients

Mumbai: The state health department has appointed an 11-member committee to rehabilitate and create job opportunities for patients cured of leprosy.

The committee, which includes an NGO working for leprosy eradication, was formed on July 26.

“The main task of the committee will be to create job opportunities and look for rehabilitating the persons cured of leprosy. The committee will also create awareness on various government schemes meant for them. The committee will help in better coordination between various government departments too,” a senior health official said.

Earlier this year, the Centre had announced a strategic plan and roadmap to achieve zero transmission of leprosy by 2027.

While the state health authorities are holding special screening camps for early detection and treatment, rehabilitating cured patients is seen as an important step towards the Centre’s leprosy eradication programme by removing the taboo attached to the disease.

“Apart from the job opportunities for recovered patients, the programme will include skill training to increase the employment opportunities,” Dr VV Pai, director of the Bombay Leprosy Project (BLP), who will be part of the committee, said.

The BLP has been closely working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and has an integrated rehabilitation programme for individuals affected with leprosy and are physically disabled due to various diseases like leprosy, polio, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, cerebral palsy, etc.

“It is important to bring them back to mainstream. There is a lack of opportunities. Patients with disabilities suffer from stigma and discrimination and are still not being integrated back into society,” Dr Pai added.

