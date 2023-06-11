Trio gets 7 years in jail for trying to rob Juhu bizman’s house

Mumbai: The sessions court convicted three persons, including the house help, and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for attempting to rob the house of a Juhu businessman in 2016. The trio have been identified as Sanjaykumar Yadav, 21, the house help, Rakesh Yadav, 23 and Abhishek alias Anilkumar Yadav, 27.

On Friday, the prosecution said the trio attempted to rob the house of businessman Alpesh Goliya who resided at the Ugam Building in JVPD Scheme, Juhu. In the complaint, Goliya said that Sanjaykumar took his salary on September 7, 2016, and did not turn up for work again. On September 17, 2016, he added, Goliya and his wife were sleeping, when they heard some unusual noise around 5am.

“They got up and went to inspect the sound. The couple saw three persons, one of them having covered his face with a handkerchief. The trio had a knife, bamboo and iron rod in their hands,” said the prosecution. “They assaulted Goliya and put the knife on his wife’s neck. During the scuffle, Goliya claimed that the handkerchief of the third person fell off and he could identify him as their servant, Sanjaykumar.”

The accused took all the jewellery and cash from the cupboard and threatened to kill them if they alerted neighbours, it said, adding, “However, the neighbours heard the commotion and started calling the couple. When the couple failed to respond the neighbours began knocking on the doors. The couple managed to take a chance and came out of the house and locked the three in the house.”

When the police reached the spot and opened the door, the trio were found hiding in the toilet with all the cash and valuables. The three were arrested and remained in prison till Friday when they were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment. The court convicted them based on the statement of the witnesses, who identified them as the same persons who tried to rob Goliya’s house.

