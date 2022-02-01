Mumbai lifts night curfew, allows eateries, theatres to operate at 50% capacity as Covid eases
"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing," the order read.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Mumbai on Tuesday lifted the night curfew and eased restrictions on restaurants and theatres in wake of an improvement in Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.
"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing," the order read.
"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities, including horse racing. Marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}