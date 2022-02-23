Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai local trains update: Services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Mumbai local trains update: Services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here

Local train services on the western line - which starts at Churchgate- and follows the west coast north for about 124 kilometers to Dahanu Road has also been hit.
Local train services on the western line affected (file photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav

Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.

As it happened during peak commuting hours, passengers were angry as they were caught unprepared and had arranged no alternative transport mode.

Local train services on the western line - which starts at Churchgate in the city's business district and follows the west coast north for about 124 kilometers to Dahanu Road (towards Ahmedabad) - were also affected.

Mail and express trains, however, were allowed to pass.

The cause of this block is yet to be determined.

Further details from Western Railway and the concerned authorities are awaited.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
