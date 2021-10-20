Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai local train: Students under 18 years can commute using local trains from today
mumbai news

Mumbai local train: Students under 18 years can commute using local trains from today

The decision will be a relief for college and school students as they will have an additional convenience of local trains to attend physical classes.
Mumbai: Students under 18 years can commute using local trains from today. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Students under the age of 18 years and not eligible for vaccination can travel on Mumbai local trains from Wednesday (October 20). The orders to this effect were issued on October 8 by the state government.

The decision will be a relief for college and school students as they will have an additional convenience of local trains to attend physical classes. According to reports, students will only need to produce Aadhaar and school ID cards to railway officials for the verification process. The physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 resumed in the state on October 4 after being shut for more than one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

The city’s suburban railway network has been witnessing a rise in the number of passengers due to easing of restrictions and reopening of schools. The WR currently has nearly 2.5 million passengers travelling by local trains daily on an average as opposed to nearly 2 million in August, September and starting of October. The CR currently sees 3 million passengers daily passengers on an average, compared to 2.5 million in August, September and in the beginning of October, railway officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months. Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai local train mumbai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petrol price rises to 112.11 a litre, diesel at 102.89 in Mumbai

Mumbai Police bust ‘sex tourism’ racket, 2 arrested from airport

Gangster Suresh Pujari nabbed in Philippines

Devendra Fadnavis: Amit Shah assured sugar mills won’t face action for paying above FRP
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP