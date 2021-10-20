Mumbai local train: Students under 18 years can commute using local trains from today

Students under the age of 18 years and not eligible for vaccination can travel on Mumbai local trains from Wednesday (October 20). The orders to this effect were issued on October 8 by the state government.

The decision will be a relief for college and school students as they will have an additional convenience of local trains to attend physical classes. According to reports, students will only need to produce Aadhaar and school ID cards to railway officials for the verification process. The physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 resumed in the state on October 4 after being shut for more than one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

The city’s suburban railway network has been witnessing a rise in the number of passengers due to easing of restrictions and reopening of schools. The WR currently has nearly 2.5 million passengers travelling by local trains daily on an average as opposed to nearly 2 million in August, September and starting of October. The CR currently sees 3 million passengers daily passengers on an average, compared to 2.5 million in August, September and in the beginning of October, railway officials said.

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months. Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.