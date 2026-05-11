Mumbai, The Central Railway has upgraded the Signal Location Announcement System in all local trains on the Mumbai suburban network to assist motormen in safer and error-free operations, officials said on Monday. Mumbai local trains get upgraded signal system for error-free operations

The GPS-based system acts as an electronic co-pilot by announcing the number and position of upcoming signals, including whether they are located on the left, extreme left, right or extreme right side, they said.

More than 2,300 local train services are operated daily on Central Railway's suburban network under an automatic signalling system. With most signals located merely 400-500 metres apart, motormen work under tremendous operational pressure.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, said Mumbai suburban motormen perform a "single-man job" under extremely challenging conditions.

"SILAS is being upgraded to act as an electronic co-pilot, reducing stress and enhancing safety by ensuring no signal is missed," he said, adding that this is a significant step towards Central Railway's goal of 'Zero SPAD' in suburban operations.

The upgraded SILAS provides audio alerts 350 metres and 250 metres before approaching a signal. In case of a yellow signal, the system repeatedly announces, "Be careful, next signal is Red", until the next green or double-yellow signal aspect appears, according to Central Railway officials.

The system also has pre-loaded GPS coordinates, signal locations and audio recordings for each route. Before starting a trip, the train manager selects the appropriate line, such as up or down local and through lines.

SILAS is also being developed to announce upcoming halt stations 500 metres and 250 metres before arrival, the officials said.

The upgraded system will help analyse motormen's driving behaviour by monitoring instantaneous speed at critical locations, such as yellow signals, platform entries, permanent speed restrictions and neutral sections.

The system also enables real-time train tracking and speed monitoring of EMU trains for operational control, the officials added.

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