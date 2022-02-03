Mumbai locals to be equipped with audio-visual systems for safety

Mumbai: To increase the safety of passengers commuting on the city’s suburban railways, the union budget 2022-2023 has allocated the installation of audio-visual recording systems and automatic alert signals inside the local trains.

The audio-visual systems would include two high-end cameras inside the motorman and guard cabins as well as one outside the cabin. Automatic alert systems will also be installed inside the motorman cabin of the local trains. As many as 226 local trains will be installed with this latest technology, costing ₹2.5 crore.

The automatic alert system will give signals to the motorman if something goes wrong with the technical systems of the local train.

Further, the audio- visual technology will permit the railway authorities to record and view footage in case of a train accident or any trespassing incident as well as derailment of local trains. The cameras and audio system will also help in incident of Signal Passed At Danger(SPAD) on the local train network.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway informed, “The technology will assist in checking and recording of audio and visuals inside and outside the motorman cabin. Footages will be recorded and stored for future reference.”

A similar audio- visual system has been installed in 25 locomotives on the Western Railway (WR) and 30 locomotives on the Central Railway (CR).

Further, ₹45 crore has been allocated for foot over bridges in the city on the Western Railway and ₹60.67 for foot over bridges on the Central Railway.

The union budget 2022-2023 has allocated ₹575 crore for suburban railway projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

For the year 2022-2023, Mumbai Urban Transport Project(MUTP) 2 has received ₹185 crore, MUTP 3 has received ₹190 crore and MUTP 3A has received ₹200 crore in the budget.

