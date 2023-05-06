60-year-old gets 10 years in jail for impregnating teen sister-in-law

Mumbai: A special court on Thursday sentenced a 60-year-old man to ten years imprisonment for impregnating his minor sister-in-law in 2016.

On October 10, 2016, a case was registered after the victim approached the police and said that she had been residing with her sister and brother-in-law at Gowandi where she met a boy and was in a relationship with him. The girl added that the boy sexually assaulted her and impregnated her.

After the complaint, the girl was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC), where she admitted making a false claim before the police out of fear because of her sister’s husband. Later, the girl in her statement claimed that it wasn’t the 19-year-old boy, but her brother-in-law who had sexually exploited her.

In the statement, the girl claimed that in April 2016, she came to reside with her sister in Govandi. A month later, in May 2016 her brother-in-law sexually assaulted her when her sister was not at home. The girl claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and her sister if she refused and added that the accused sexually assaulted her on many occasions and out of his fear she took the name of a boy who police claimed did not exist.

In October 2016, the girl complained of severe abdominal pain, and she was taken to hospital. The doctor revealed that she was four months pregnant. Since the girl was a minor, the doctor immediately informed the police and the case was registered with Shivaji Nagar Police Station. The man was arrested on November 21, 2016, and has been in prison since then.

The girl delivered a child on January 29, 2017. The DNA report confirmed that her brother-in-law was the biological father of the child.

Based on the DNA report and the survivor’s testimony, the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court convicted the accused and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. Besides, the court has asked the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to give compensation to the victim.

