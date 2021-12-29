Mumbai may log over 2,000 Covid-19 cases today, warns Aaditya Thackeray

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thackeray's statement comes in view of the rapidly rising infections in Mumbai as the city reported 1,333 cases the previous day.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said Mumbai may cross the 2,000-mark in Covid-19 cases during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week.

Thackeray made the statement after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases everyday. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today,” the city's guardian minister told reporters.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior health officials attended the meeting.

Mumbai reported 1,333 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest available data.

Mumbai and Delhi are also among the top two cities reporting the highest surge of Omicron cases.

Earlier in the day, health minister Rajesh Tope said the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was “alarming”. The state registered 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It has reported a total of 167 Omicron cases so far.

