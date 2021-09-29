Mumbai mayor asks engineers for a fix to problem of potholes by October-end

By October end, the system will be in place and roads and potholes in the city will be filled, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar. Pednekar said she has instructed officials to attend to complaints on priority.

Speaking with reporters, Pednekar on Wednesday said, “A review meeting was conducted with municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in which it was decided that all potholes will be filled on priority.”

Pednekar added, “The engineers have been directed that they have to fix the system in one month, and if they have any problem or issue, they should bring it up. This will ensure timely solving of the problems, considering having potholes free road is one of the basic requirements.”

This comes a day after the BMC chief directed road engineers to fill all potholes in the next two-three weeks to ensure the road surface is made smooth. On Monday, Pednekar also had directed BMC officials to fill potholes in the eastern suburbs in 10 days, after visiting areas in Chembur and Kurla.

According to BMC officials, it has filled 40,000 potholes on all roads in Mumbai since April 2021. However, continuous rains over the past few days and increased traffic on the roads have led to a resurgence of potholes.

Meanwhile, in the city, around 1,000 potholes have been reported between June 2021 up to now on the BMC’s official mobile application.