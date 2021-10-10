Mumbai mega block: Local train services on these lines to be affected. Details here

Local train services in Mumbai will be hit on Sunday as the Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban train routes to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for five hours. A jumbo block has been taken up on the up and down slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 12:45am to 4:45am. However, the Railways informed that there would be no mega block on the Western Railway (WR) suburban section today.

Here’s the full list of train routes affected due to the mega block in Mumbai today:

On Central Line:

Thane-Diva Up and Dn Slow Lines from 11am to 4pm

• Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund between 10.43am and 3.46pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, halting at Thane and Diva stations. The train will arrive at its destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

• Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan between 10:37am and 3:41pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, halting at Diva and Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on the Up Slow line at Mulund station. It will arrive at its destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

• All Up and Dn slow services leaving/arriving at CSMT Mumbai between 11am and 5pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

On Harbour Line/Trans Harbour Line/Uran Line:

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines from 11:05am to 4:05pm

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

• Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai leaving Panvel between 10:49am and 4:01pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai between 10:03am and 3:16pm will remain suspended.

• Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel between 9:01am and 3:53pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10:01am to 3:20pm will remain suspended.

• Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul between 10:15am and 2:45pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar between 10:45am and 3:15pm will remain cancelled.

At the same time, local train services between Belapur and Kharkopar stations will run as per schedule during the block period. Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will also be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during this duration.