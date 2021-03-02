Mumbai: Mercury crosses 35°C as summer sets in, warmer days ahead

The city continued to witness warm conditions on Monday, recording a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz. While the temperature was down from 36.3 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday, it marked the second consecutive day that the mercury remained above 35 degrees Celsius — indicating that Mumbai has begun experiencing the onset of the summer.

The minimum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, up from 20.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Both minimum and maximum readings were recorded above the mean temperature, with a departure of two and three degrees from normal, respectively. As per IMD data, both readings have remained consistently above normal since February 23.

IMD forecast predicts that the mercury may soon touch 36 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, by March 3, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear skies are expected to prevail for the next week.

Meanwhile, IMD’s weather station in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, little less than 32.8 degrees recorded a day prior. The minimum temperature in Colaba was 23 degrees Celsius, as against Sunday’s reading of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

“The daytime maximum temperature will most likely now remain above 35 degrees. Technically speaking, it is not really summer yet, but we can say that the pre-monsoon period has begun. This is the time between March and May which is marked by rising temperatures. The reason for this is due to dry and hot north westerly winds which are blowing close to the earth’s surface,” said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD, Mumbai.

Air quality in Mumbai remained in the moderate category with the air quality index (AQI) at 190 on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“Air quality will remain moderate for the next few days as temperature is also rising. This makes the air less dense and increases wind speed, allowing for pollutants to be dispersed easily. On the other hand, hot, dry winds blowing into Mumbai from the north are expected to bring in some dust storms as summer sets in. We will issue an alert three days before such an event is forecasted,” said a SAFAR spokesperson.