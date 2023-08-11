Government transfers vital land for depots of two metro lines

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has obtained land for the car sheds of two new metro lines, which will give a boost to the metro network in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The plots have been transferred to MMRDA free of cost by the state government through the Thane district collector, which will help prevent cost escalation and delay in construction, said MMRDA officials. “The construction of the metro network is in progress, and the authority is trying to complete the work of seven under-construction lines as soon as possible,” they added. (HT PHOTO)

Approximately 59.63 hectares of land at Dongri near Uttan was handed over to MMRDA for a depot for Metro lines 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander) and 7A (Andheri East to the international airport). Apart from this, the Thane collector has transferred 47 hectares of land at Niljepada in Thane district for the depot of Mumbai Metro Route 12, which will run from Kalyan to Taloja.

The car shed was earlier planned at Murdha village but was dropped due to opposition from local residents. In a recent meeting, chief minister Eknath Shinde approved turning over the Dongri land to MMRDA, and it was accordingly transferred by Thane district collector Ashok Shingare. With the acquisition of these two sites, depots for two important metro lines in Thane district will now be established.

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for providing land for the metro projects,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA. “All the metro projects are progressing very fast, and with the acquisition of these plots, the work will be completed soon. The plots are very important for the smooth operation, maintenance and repair of trains.”

Mukherjee added that with the help of the state government, efforts were also being made to transfer land for all the remaining proposed metro depots. “We are studying the extension of Metro Route 12, which is proposed to be integrated with the Navi Mumbai metro station,” he said.

At present, three metro lines are operational and seven routes (2B, 4, 4A, 5, 6, 7A and 9) are in various stages of construction. As metro depots are an integral part of the project for the implementation and maintenance of the metro lines, their construction is equally important. The Thane district collector has also been asked by CM Shinde to give land at Mogarpada for Metro 4 from Thane to Wadala.

Meanwhile, a consultant is being appointed to obtain various environmental clearances for Metro Route 10, while for Metro Route 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur), the consultant has submitted the draft final report to MMRDA. A detailed project report of this corridor has been sent to IIT Mumbai for review.

The necessary study to extend the proposed 20.7-km long Metro Route 12 alignment and connect it with the Navi Mumbai Metro is currently under way and a decision will be taken soon. Metro Route 12, the Kalyan-Taloja route, will be connected with Metro Route 5, the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan route, making it possible to commute from Thane to Navi Mumbai in minutes.

