Legislator threatens to thrash VVMC chief during I-Day function

Mumbai: MLA Hitendra Thakur, chief of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and a part of the ruling alliance, on Tuesday used foul language and threatened to thrash Anil Pawar, commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), during an Independence Day function in Virar.

Mumbai, India - June 10, 2022: MLA Hitendra Thakur reaches Vidhan Bhavan for Rajya Sabha elections, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Enraged by what he perceived as evasive answers during an open house, Thakur threatened to thrash the VVMC officers in their own office.

Pawar has informed the chief minister’s office and general administration department about the incident and the threats, and the government could shift him to another position to avoid any clashes in future, according to sources.

On Tuesday, all the officers of the VVMC had gathered for the Independence Day function. Soon after, there was a felicitation programme of VVMC residents, who made it to Indian Administrative Service, and those who have excelled in other fields.

An officer of the VVMC said that Thakur spoke about the water shortage situation in the city and made references to an executive engineer and a deputy engineer. When an officer spoke about the survey of hawkers, he told the officer to ‘burn it on a stove’.

The BVA has three MLAs who support the government. Their party controls the VVMC.

After using foul language against an officer, Thakur also spoke unflatteringly about Ramesh Manale, additional commissioner, and Kishor Gawas, deputy commissioner.

When contacted, Pawar refused to comment on the matter. However, Thakur told this correspondent, “We had an open house after Independence Day function. I was annoyed at the evasive replies given by the officers. They were trying to shift the blame to other agencies like MMRDA.

“Finally, I was annoyed and said that I will beat them up. The staff is bad, and the commands must come from commissioner Pawar. I will not deny that I said what I did. But I didn’t mean it.’’

Pawar was appointed commissioner of VVMC a little more than three years back. He completed his term. When he was recently inducted into the IAS, the chief minister had planned to post Pawar as the chief executive officer of a zilla parishad in the state, but Thakur went to CM and asked him to let Pawar continue in the VVMC.

Thakur admitted that he had recommended to CM that Pawar must continue in the VVMC. “Now, I feel, he must improve,” said Thakur.