Local train services, buses hit hard as Mumbai reels under downpour

Incessant rainfall continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city Mumbai, on Friday, with more than 1000 people shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts in several districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai rain: Water logging in a Subway due to Heavy Rain at Andheri, in Mumbai.(Vijay Bate)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas, and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra dispensation has urged people not to venture outside unnecessarily.. (LIVE updates)

Here are some of the top deluge-related updates from the western state:

Maharashtra rivers began overflowing amid heavy downpour, a civic official said. Vashishti and Jagbudi rivers in Ratnagiri, along with Kundalika, Amba, Savitri and Patalganga rivers in Raigad have crossed the danger line. The Panchganga River in Kolhapur is also nearing the flood line. Massive waterlogging was reported from several urban areas, including Sion Circle, Kurla station of Harbour line. Traffic remained stalled in several parts of the country's financial capital, besides closure of subways and delay in movement of local trains. Pics | Heavy rain batters Mumbai, severe waterlogging reported in low-lying areas. Suburban train services along the Harbour line from Wadala to Mankhurd have been temporarily suspended. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted three bus routes - 355, 357, and 360 via Chembur Naka due to severe waterlogging in Shel Colony, Chembur. Over 1000 people residing in Biloli tehsil, located in Nanded district, Maharashtra, were relocated to safer areas due to the impact of heavy rains, which has led to a flood-like situation in 12 villages. The capital city was put on ‘orange’ alert for Friday as heavy rainfall is anticipated in the city and suburbs. A ‘red’ alert has been issued for four districts, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar as these areas may experience up to very heavy rainfall till Saturday. As of now, none of the districts were put on red alert for Saturday, however, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara remained on ‘orange’ alert. Mumbai weather is likely to improve over the next three to four days, the weather office predicted Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail