Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: No anticipatory bail for Raj Kundra in another case filed by Maharashtra cyber police in Nov
mumbai news

Mumbai: No anticipatory bail for Raj Kundra in another case filed by Maharashtra cyber police in Nov

Last year, the Maharashtra cyber police had booked the director or owners of various OTT platforms and websites for allegedly showing obscene content.
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Raj Kundra (Yogen Shah)

In a setback for businessman Raj Kundra, the sessions court on Tuesday rejected his anticipatory bail application (ABA) in a case registered by Maharashtra cyber police in November last year for allegedly showing obscene content on some over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Kundra’s counsel Sunil Kumar Sharma and Vinayak Tare argued on Tuesday that as there was already a case registered against him for showing obscene content on his Hotshots app, he can’t be arrested for a similar offence again. The court, however, rejected his ABA.

Public prosecutor Shankar Erande, who appeared for the Maharashtra cyber police, strongly objected to the ABA.

Last year, the Maharashtra cyber police had booked the director or owners of various OTT platforms and websites for allegedly showing obscene content. The FIR was registered by a retired customs officer who had named several OTT platforms in his complaint. Actress Sherlyn Chopra had also recorded her statement in the matter.

In a separate case relating to Kundra’s bail plea in a crime branch case, in which he is currently in judicial custody, the hearing will be held on August 20. The police on Tuesday submitted their application opposing Kundra’s bail on various grounds, including threatening complainants. The police said they had seized 72 hard disks, three SAN boxes and eight servers from Kundra’s office and found that till now Hotshots had showed around 51 obscene videos. The court is likely to hear the arguments on the next date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP