Rain to gradually decrease as month nears end, says IMD

Mumbai: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Monday, Mumbai is on ‘yellow alert,’ indicating very likely chance of heavy rainfall at isolated places. A ‘Green alert’ for moderate rain will follow for the next three days.

Mumbai, India - July 27, 2022: Pedestrians holding their umbrellas walk in the rain at Sion, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra has exceeded the expected rainfall amounts by 4mm and Mumbai by 22.4mm as of July 23, within normal amounts. Thane and Palghar received excess rainfall of 44mm each.

“After another 24 hours of moderate showers over Mumbai city and the suburbs, rainfall in the city will take a turn for the low. Thereafter, light scattered showers may continue till the month’s end,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, said.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am on Sunday, Colaba recorded 35mm of rainfall and Santacruz 49mm. Between 8am and 6pm, the city recorded rain of 11.85mm, the Eastern suburbs 13.83mm, and the Western suburbs 13 mm.

The forecast for the neighbouring districts of Thane stands at ‘yellow’ (heavy rainfall) and for Palghar at ‘orange’ (very heavy rainfall) for Monday, both areas also receding to a ‘green’ (no heavy rainfall) alert by Thursday.

Moderate showers are forecasted over Vidarbha, Marathwada, and parts of Madhya-Maharashtra for the next 24 to 48 hours, adds Palawat.

