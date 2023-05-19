Member of ‘chaddi-baniyan’ gang held for house break-in

Mumbai: A member of the notorious ‘chaddi-baniyan’ gang was arrested in an alleged house-breaking case and gold ornaments and cash worth ₹12 lakh were seized from him. With the arrest of the accused, identified as Chintu Chaudhary, police said that they have solved six cases of house breakings that occurred in Bhandup, Tilak Nagar, Borivali and Thane in the last one year.

As per the police, Chaudhury was arrested for allegedly robbing the house of Abhay Gokani, 50, a businessman who lives in Neelkanth Kingdom in Vidyavihar. “They had gone out for a picnic between April 11 to April 14. The incident came to light when the complainant’s son returned on April 14, as he had to attend his classes and found that the lock of their cupboard was broken and the window iron grill was also cut,” added the police officer. (Image for representation)

Chaudhary’s associate is still at large, said a police officer, adding, “The duo had committed several cases of house breakings in the MMR from 2017 but they were never arrested in any case. They mostly targeted flats in the buildings under repairs and where scaffoldings were in place so that they could evade swiftly.”

The victim’s son found gold ornaments and some cash worth ₹24.74 lakh missing from the cupboard. The victim then approached the police, and a case was registered. Police started an investigation by checking footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and several railway stations and got a few leads which led them to Chaudhary.

