Three arrested for fleeing with 76 lakh of an imitation jewellery firm

MUMBAI: Three persons have been arrested for posing as angadia (local couriers who transfer cash) and fleeing with ₹76 lakh of an imitation jewellery firm.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Narendra Singh Manohar Singh Solanki, 22, a resident of Bhayandar, Bhairav Singh Jodha, 26, a resident of Kandivali and Indra Kumar Ukaram Chauhan, 24, a resident of Bhayandar East.

“We have made three arrests and made 100 % recovery,” said Mohit Kumar Garg, DCP, Zone II, “We traced them with the help of CCTV footage. The accused had taken ₹70 lakh cash from the complainant, which was recovered when he was arrested from Rajasthan.”

According to the Pydhonie police, the complainant, Mohammad Maharuf Haji Madani Kapadia, 31, who worked with Ali Traders, wanted to send the money to Hyderabad. When the regular angadias employed by the firm refused to take up the job, citing cash crunch, Kapadia got in touch with the man, identified as Ankit Patel, who had been messaging him regularly for the courier job since December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapadia told the police that he takes care of the business whenever the firm’s owner Mohammad Faraz Akthar Upletwala travels outside the city. On May 25, Upletwala called him from Dubai and asked him if he knew any angadia in Hyderabad. He tried regular angadias, who told him that they were short of cash.

Therefore, the complainant got in touch with Patel, who agreed to transfer the amount by charging a sum of ₹50 per lakh.

“Patel then sent a photo of a torn ₹10 note to Kapadia on WhatsApp and asked him to handover ₹76.51 lakh ( ₹75 lakh to be transferred to Hyderabad plus his charges) to his employee, who was supposed to carry a photograph of the remaining part of the torn note,” the police said. Accordingly, Kapadia handed over the cash to a person, identified as Manish, sent by Patel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the complainant’s employer called him and said that the firm in Hyderabad had not received the cash. The complainant then called Patel and Manish and found that their mobile phones were switched off. He then reported the fraud to the Pydhonie police.

The police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON