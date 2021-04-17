Mumbai police asked for deployments to check crowding amid Covid-19 surge

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has instructed his force to identify crowded places for deployments to prevent overcrowding as part of efforts to check the Covid-19 spread.

He said they have received orders from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for stricter enforcement of the restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic. He added all police stations have been given directions to that effect.

“We are implementing the orders effectively. Public places like grocery markets, vegetable markets that regularly see a large number of people are being given extra attention.”

He said they were working in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the home department, and other state authorities.

Nagrale said they will not unnecessarily take any harsh action but those venturing out for trivial and unavoidable work would not be spared.

With the help of a network of CCTV cameras, the police are keeping a check on crowded places.

The police have appealed to traders and other stakeholders to help them in implementing the restrictions. All police stations’ in-charges and senior officers are regularly interacting with them virtually and listening to their issues and also taking suggestions for effective implementation of the restrictions.

Nagrale warned people against spreading rumours and fake news about the Covid through social media. “Such elements would see stricter action,” Nagrale said.

Last year, hundreds of migrants gathered outside Bandra stations following rumours about special trains being arranged to send them home. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.