Mira Road murder: Police expecting DNA report on Monday

MUMBAI: The Nayanagar police are likely to get the DNA report of the body parts of Saraswati Vaidya on Monday. Vaidya was allegedly killed by his live-in partner Manoj Sane and her body was hacked into several parts in their Mira Road apartment on June 4.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officers said they will hand over the remains to the sisters of the victim for last rites after receipt of the DNA report.

The police on Thursday had collected samples of the two of Vaidya’s sisters and submitted them to the Forensic Science Laboratories, in Kalina, for DNA tests to ascertain that the human remains are indeed that of the deceased.

Meanwhile, on Saturday a brother of the 56-year-old ration shop owner told the police that Sane had taken a loan to pay the maintenance of the building in Borivali, where he resided before moving to Geeta Nagar in Mira Road with Vaidya.

Sane’s elder brother who stays in Borivali and his uncle have confirmed that Sane had closed down his rationing shop a few years ago due to which the maintenance of his flat was pending. “We are verifying the documents,” a police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Vaidya, who was promised a good life and financial stability by Sane, was not happy with the relationship. This was the cause of their constant fights due to which Sane killed her by stabbing her after one such fight on June 4, the police officers added.

The officers investigating the case also said that they have called for the call data record of the accused and his live-in partner to verify and find out who they were in touch with. “Sane has no accomplice but we are now checking whether he confided in anyone about the murder and the dismemberment of the body, as Sane has been misleading us by changing his statements continuously,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also said that Sane just smiled at the police whenever he was questioned about the victim.

The crime came to light after neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell coming out of the flat. According to the FIR registered by the police, Sane not only boiled body pieces in a pressure cooker and an utensil after cutting them with a saw, but also roasted them and put them in a bucket and tub.