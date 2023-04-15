Drones, kites banned for two days during Amit Shah’s visit

MUMBAI: A ban has been imposed on flying drones, paragliding, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircrafts around the city airport and in South Mumbai during the two-day visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on April 15 and 16, according to orders issued by Mumbai police on Friday.

According to the order, the police are apprehensive that terrorists or some anti-social elements may use drones, para gliders, remote control microlight aircrafts to mount an attack. There is also a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity, danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property during Shah’s visit on Saturday and Sunday.

Shah is slated to confer Maharashtra Bhushan award on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Corporate Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on April 16. The function will also be attended by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The preventive order issued by the Mumbai police under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) said that on Saturday and Sunday large number of VIPs and officers are expected to attend the programme and therefore it was necessary that some checks were put in place on activities in and around Mumbai.

Signed by Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, Operations, the order stated that during Shah’s visit no drones, para gliders, balloons, kites and remote controlled microlight aircrafts should be allowed to fly within jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Ville Parle Police Station, Kherwadi Police Station, Vakola Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Worli Police Station, Gamdevi Police Station, D.B. Marg Police Station, Marine Drive Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station and Malbar Hill Police Station.

The order shall remain in force from 00.01 hours on April 15 till 24.00 hours of April 16. It adds that any person contravening the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

As per intelligence reports, Shah faces highest level of threat from terrorist’s groups after prime minister Narendra Modi. Under Z-Plus cover, Shah is protected by 100 CRPF armed commandos round the clock.

During Shah’s last visit to Mumbai, a security breach was noticed after a man was arrested for hovering around the home minister’s security staff, pretending to be an officer of Ministry of Home Affairs. Mumbai Police, however, maintained that there was no security breach, and the man was part of the VIP convoy.