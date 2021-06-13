Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for rape of colleague

A police constable has been suspended after he was booked by Ghatkopar police for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with a woman police constable
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
A police constable has been suspended after he was booked by Ghatkopar police for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with a woman police constable.

The cop was attached to the Tardeo Local arms division. According to police, the accused and the complainant woman, a constable attached to the protection branch of the city police, knew each other since few years. Both are married and stayed in the police quarters at Ghatkopar.

The woman in her complaint said that the accused befriended her, came close to her and under some false pretext cheated her and had physical relationship with her.

“The accused under false pretext allegedly raped her and had unnatural sex with the complainant on a number of occasions at various places including Sakinaka and Navi Mumbai. Since, the complainant lives in Ghatkopar, she lodged the complaint with us,” said an inspector from Ghatkopar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Tardeo local arms, has taken cognizance of the matter and ordered for his suspension pending departmental enquiry, an officer said.

As the accused cop could not be found at his place, police officers pasted the suspension notice at his house.

Jitendra Agarkar, senior inspector, Ghatkopar police station, said the accused has secured anticipatory bail in the matter.

