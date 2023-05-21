Assault on advocates: Antop Hill police station chief shunted to traffic division

MUMBAI: A senior police inspector from Antop Hill police station was transferred after he assaulted two advocates on Thursday at the police station. A day after the incident, the two advocates met deputy commissioner of police Pravin Munde, who then ordered a departmental inquiry against Kulkarni. Officials said that inspector Nasir Kulkarni will retire next month and that he was transferred for administrative reasons.

Advocate Hrishikesh Sharma and his colleague Sadhana Yadav claimed that they were assaulted at the Antop Hill police station when they went to lodge a complaint.

Sharma alleged that when one of his junior advocates went to the common toilet of the building in which his office is located, someone tried to close the door from outside and also knocked on it. Since this happened many times in the past, he and his colleague, advocate Sadhana Yadav decided to approach the police, said the complainant.

“When we went to the Antop Hill police station to lodge the complaint on Thursday afternoon, Kulkarni came out and started shouting at us. Later, he along with other policemen badly assaulted me and Yadav in the police station,” said Sharma.

Yadav has suffered a fracture in her leg and her eardrum has also been damaged, he said, adding that she is admitted to Sion hospital presently due to the assault.

Senior inspector Naseer Kulkarni said on Friday, “They tried to register a false case against some society members of the building and concerned officers at the police station unearthed came to know about his plan, and therefore they started making false allegations against me and using his female colleague to register a case.”

MLA Tamil Selvan from Sion-Koliwada had also joined the protesters and even complained to senior officers about Kulkarni’s behaviour. “Kulkarni has been transferred to the traffic division in the place of Manoj Hegiste,” confirmed a senior police officer.

