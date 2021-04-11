Mumbai Police officer Riyaz Kazi arrested by NIA, agency says he helped Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb scare conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Mumbai Police officer Riyaz Kazi in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. The agency said that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze, who has already been arrested by the NIA in the same case.

Like Vaze, Kazi was also an Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit. Sachin Vaze is also being investigated in connection with the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was fund dead in a creek on March 5.

Hiran’s Scorpio was allegedly used by Vaze to plant explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25. He was arrested by the NIA on March 13.

The NIA took over both the cases last month from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last month, following orders from the Union home ministry.

It has recorded the statements of more than 40 people, including former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two deputy commissioners as well as a dozen cops from the crime intelligence unit, in connection with the Antilia case.

Singh was transferred from his role as Mumbai's police commissioner for his handling of the case.

Two people have also been arrested in connection with Hiran's death.

Vaze planted the explosives in front of Antilia allegedly to prove his worth to Mumbai Police. Vaze was suspended for three years, from 2004 to 2007. He left the police in 2007. He was reinstated in 2020.

Vaze, who has been suspended, has denied any wrongdoing.