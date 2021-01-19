Mumbai Police officer’s throat slit by kite string, case filed

MRA Marg police registered an offence against an unidentified person after an assistant inspector was critically injured as his throat got slit by a kite string while heading towards south Mumbai on a motorcycle. The injury was severe and the officer had to take 10-stitches, the police said.

According to the police, assistant inspector Rakesh Gawli, attached to Worli police station, was going to the sessions court on his two wheeler via JJ flyover on January 16. It is to note that two wheelers are banned on JJ flyover.

After crossing the flyover, suddenly a kite string (manja) came towards him. He tried to balance the bike and save himself from falling down as the manja slit his throat, a police officer said.

While he was bleeding profusely, another police personnel posted near the flyover spotted Gawli and rushed him to Sir JJ Hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital on the orders of senior police officers.

Police sources said that doctors have told the police that the incident was serious and the officer could have lost his voice forever. Gawli has been advised to not speak for a few days.

Milind Khetle, assistant commissioner of police, Azad Maidan division, said, “We have registered an offence under sections 308 (act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if any person by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person. We are investigating the case.”

The Mumbai Police had last week issued an order banning the use of nylon manja, also known as pakka manja, for flying kites in Mumbai during January 14 to February 12.