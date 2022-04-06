Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth 8 lakh from auto-rickshaw

Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler.

The owner of the bag, Tabimaya Thapa (55) and his wife were leaving for Nepal via a train at 11pm from Bandra Terminus. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa’s sister, who stays at Kandivali west.

The couple took a rickshaw from Behrambaug in Jogeshwari at 2pm and got off at Charkop to go to the house of Thapa’s sister. However, when the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.

“For safety purposes, the couple had kept the bag containing gold ornaments in the luggage shelf behind the passenger seat. They had several bags with them, and in a hurry, they forgot one bag inside the auto,” said API Vitthal Gore, attached to the Charkop police station.

As soon as the couple realised that they had not noted the number of the auto, they rushed to the police station and reported the incident.

The first thing the police officers did was to check the CCTV of the spot where the couple got off. When they noticed that the CCTV recordings were not clear, they obtained recordings from around 15 other CCTV cameras installed on the route they took to reach Charkop from Jogeshwari.

After five hours, police traced the rickshaw driver. On searching the vehicle, police found that the bag containing Thapa’s gold ornaments was untouched, as it was kept inside the bag. The police then handed over the bag to the couple who then left for Nepal.

Thapa thanked the police for the prompt action. “We are grateful to the police who sprang into action as we approached them, without wasting time and traced our missing bag.”