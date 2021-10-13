Mumbai: Prices of CNG, piped cooking gas hiked for second time in 10 days

The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) hiked in the city for the second time in nearly 10 days. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday announced the increase in prices of CNG and PNG from Thursday.

The price of CNG will be increased by ₹2.30 per kg and will be priced at ₹57.54 per kg from October 14. The domestic PNG will increase by ₹1.11 standard cubic meter (SCM) and will be available at ₹33.93/SCM in slab 1 and ₹39.53 /SCM in slab 2, respectively.

Earlier on October 5, the prices of CNG and domestic PNG were hiked and were priced at ₹54.57/kg, while PNG was available at ₹32.67/SCM in slab 1 and ₹36.00 /SCM in slab 2.

“Being a customer-focused company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its CNG and domestic PNG customers. However, since there has been an increase in gas prices, MGL has decided to progressively recover from such an increase in gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to further increase the basic price of CNG by ₹2.30/kg and PNG by ₹1.11/ SCM in and around Mumbai,” said a statement from MGL.

The prices of CNG and domestic PNG were last hiked in the city in July. CNG was available at ₹51.98/kg, while PNG was available at ₹30.40/ SCM in slab 1 and ₹36.00 /SCM in slab 2 respectively.

Before that CNG was priced at ₹49.40 per kg in the city.