Private school refuses NOC to students who shifted to MPS

Mumbai: The names of 105 students of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Public School (MPS) in Kanjurmarg are yet to be transferred on the Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving and Learning by Students (SARAL) portal as their previous private school refused to issue no objection certificates (NOC).

During the Covid pandemic, the BMC education department won accolades for accommodating numerous students, whose education was interrupted due to arbitrary fees imposed by private schools.

The students and their parents are now worried that the delay in transferring the names could have significant consequences.

Shweta Pawaskar, parent of a class 8 girl, who has filed a complaint with the BMC’s education department, said, “During the pandemic, 105 students from the private school in Bhandup shifted to MPS as the parents could not afford the fees charged by the school. But now, the private school is not giving a no objection certificate (NOC) to the BMC school to transfer the names of our children on the SARAL portal.”

The parents of a class 10 student said, “We approached the private school. They are demanding us to clear dues to get the document. We shifted our kids to MPS as we could not afford the fees. How are we supposed to pay the fees? If this process is not done, how will our children appear for board examinations? The BMC school education department must look into the matter.”

Raising concern over the issue, Nitin Dalvi, representing the Maharashtra State Student Parents Association, said, “Private schools deliberately obstruct the direct transfer of students’ names to the system, citing their displeasure over students leaving their institutions.”

“The issue about one particular school has come to light, but the situation has raised concerns for the education department as many students across the state have transitioned from private to government schools during the pandemic,” Dalvi added.

Dalvi urged authorities to ensure the direct transfer of names for all such students, emphasising the need for concrete steps and appropriate actions to prevent future setbacks.

According to sources, a principal from the private school told the teacher of MPS school: “Ask parents to clear their dues or else you will pay the dues and take NOC.”

Meanwhile, an officer from the BMC education department said, “We are following up with the private school to issue an NOC to transfer the names of the students on the SARAL portal. But we are not getting a response from them.”

