Bandra terminus assault: GRP studies CCTV footage of attack on minor, files FIR

MUMBAI: The railway police studied the CCTV recordings at Bandra terminus and on Wednesday filed an FIR against unidentified men who allegedly attacked a boy for eloping with a girl of different religion on July 21.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a video of the assault went viral on Tuesday, the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) officials took note of the incident and called the boy and his family members for enquiry and to find out whether they wanted to register an FIR.

Sandip Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (GRP) west region, said that based on the video which they received on Tuesday, the Bandra GRP have registered a case under sections 141, 142, 143, 146, 149 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused. The police said that the incident which took place on July 21 is being investigated.

According to the GRP, after the boy eloped with the girl, the family of the girl had registered a case of kidnapping against him at Ambarnath police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next day some men found the boy and assaulted him outside the Bandra terminus. The attackers shouted slogans and bashed up the boy and later took him to Nirmal Nagar police station.

The matter was later referred to Bandra GRP, as the incident had taken place within the jurisdiction of the GRP station. The GRP officials had in turn informed the Ambarnath police as the case was registered there.

When asked about the men who assaulted the boy, the official said that they were still investigating the matter by going through the CCTV recordings to ascertain their identities.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON