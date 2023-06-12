Coming soon: Six larger, swankier, redeveloped railway stations

Mumbai: Plans are in place to redevelop at least six railway stations out of the total 18 shortlisted on the Central and Western Railways under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A.

Mumbai, India - June 11, 2023: A new under construction Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Khar railway station in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The six stations are Khar Road, Kandivali and Mira Road on the Western line and Ghatkopar, Neral and Kasara on the Central line.

Through this effort, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) aims to decongest the railway stations, especially the smaller ones, which over the years have seen a steady increase in passenger movement.

As per the current status on this project, tenders for Khar Road, Mira Road, Kandivali, Ghatkopar, Neral and Kasara stations have already been awarded and work is in progress.

According to officials from the MRVC, they have begun primary works at Khar Road and Ghatkopar stations after breaking it down in phases and hence, the costs involved will vary.

The other stations in the queue are Mumbai Central, Santacruz, Bhayandar, Vasai Road and Nallasopara on the WR; and Bhandup, Mulund, and Dombivali on the Main line and GTB Nagar, Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur on the Harbour line of CR for which tenders have been uploaded on June 7 and it is scheduled to be opened on July 17.

“We identified those stations which need attention. We intend to redevelop these stations in a way that they would be able to take the passenger load in the future as well. Moreover, we shall be clearing the platforms from all infringement and provide more space for the movement of commuters,” said an official of the MRVC.

“We have begun working at Khar Road while drawings are in place for selected few stations while tendering processes are on for others. We expect the work to be completed within 36 months once it begins,” added the official.

Sources said that work on the remaining stations will be awarded in ‘LOTS’ where contractors are expected to take up work on two or more stations at any given point of time. The work will be similar to that carried out at Andheri, Borivali and Goregaon stations where decks have been built to reduce congestion and ensure faster dispersal of passengers.

