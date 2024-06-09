Mumbai Rain: City witnesses waterlogging, IMD issues Yellow alert

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy rains accompanied by thunder lashed the metropolitan on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for today and added that conditions are favourable for monsoon arrival in Mumbai within the next two days. Mumbai Rain(ANI)

Visuals show vehicles snarling after the city experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday.

The IMD has also issued a Red alert for heavy rainfall in Sindhudurg, an Orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for Sunday. It predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds in these regions.

The weather department has also predicted favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing out today, given the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024," it said in a post on X.

This year's Monsoon onset was two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1. This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.

(With inputs from ANI)