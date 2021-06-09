Mumbai rain: Local train services suspended after railway tracks water-logged

Local train services were disrupted in Mumbai on harbour and central lines - operated by Central Railway - due to water-logging on railway tracks after heavy rain. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning as the southwest monsoon advanced in the state.

According to authorities, train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway stations on central line has been suspended due to water-logging on railway tracks between Sion and Kurla stations. The local train services between CSMT and Vashi on the harbour line are also suspended since 10.20am due to water-logging near Chunabhatti railway station.

On the main line too, train services are suspended between CSMT and Thane railway stations. Traffic snarls were reported from different part of the city due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded at 50.4 mm rainfall in Santacruz and 65.4 mm in Colaba in the last 24 hours. "Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today.

The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

Earlier on Monday, IMD warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas.